June in Review: A look back at this month’s weather

As we close the door on June 2020 I’m sure we all can agree it was certainly a wet and wild one. We continued our streak of above average rainfall, and below average temperatures (although just barely). This also marks the halfway point of the year so we’ll also dive a little bit into how the first six months of the year went.

**ALL THE DATA LISTED HERE IS FOR BECKLEY, WV UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED**

June was one of the closest to average months we have seen in quite some time. The normal average high for the month is 77.0°F, June 2020 fell just 0.3°F short of that mark at an average high temperature of 76.7°F. Certainly not something to shake a stick at, that’s about as close as you can get without hitting the average directly on the head. We did have quite a few days above 80 degrees, 13 to be exact. This is impressive as there is only one day in June that has an average high of 80°F and that’s June 30.



Some notable temperatures we saw this month:

June 15: Bluefield, WV set a new coolest high temperature record of 57°F, beating the old record of 60°F set in 1965

June 17: Bluefield, WV set a new coolest high temperature record of 59°F, beating the old record of 62°F set in 1974, 1979, and 2003

June 1: A low of 41°F was recorded (Lowest temperature seen all month)

June 9: A high of 86°F was recorded (Highest temperature seen all month)

Days at 80°F or above: 13 (2-4, 6, 8-10, 20-23, 26, 29)

June was another month where we saw some impressive rainfall across the region. This time we topped off nearly two inches above average for rain. Normally the month of June sees four inches total. This year we saw 5.99 inches, and that’s just in Beckley. Other towns saw much more. Bluefield, WV also had quite a month in the precipitation department. Overall they saw 6.26 inches of rain in June 2020. That’s 2.12 inches over their monthly normal of 4.04 inches. Despite being wetter than average by a fair margin June 2020 for both cities didn’t even crack into the top 10 wettest Junes on record.

Nearly 5.5" of rain was captured at a personal weather station in #OakHill yesterday! This was the site of some significant flooding yesterday in #FayetteCo



Data Courtesy: @wunderground pic.twitter.com/Ijhy7EWaPW — Liam Healy (@LiamHealyWX) June 15, 2020

Days with notable precipitation:

June 14: An unofficial observation of 5.49 inches of rain in less than 3 hours was recorded in the town of Oak Hill causing flash flooding in Oak Hill, Minden and the surrounding area

June 17: Bluefield, WV saw its wettest day of June 2020 with 1.20 inches of rain falling

June 18: Beckley, WV set a new daily rainfall record of 1.13 inches, beating the old record of 1.00 inch set back in 1926. This is also the wettest day in Beckley for June 2020.

June 19: A radar estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell in the town of Alderson causing flash flooding

This month we’re going to skip the wind, because, well, it wasn’t very exciting to say the least. We’ll use the space left over to take quick review of the first half of the year. That’s right, we are finally half way through 2020!

In the past six months we have seen 30.64 inches in Beckley, just shy of 10 inches above what we’ve normally seen by this time of year (20.96 inches)! Currently we are outpacing 2018 which was our second wettest year EVER, by end of June 2018 we had only seen 26.63 inches. If we keep this pace up this year will definitely be one for the record books.

This brings June’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston and Blacksburg, who provided all of the data you see here! I’ll see you next month for July’s “Month in Review”!