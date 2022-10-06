Thursday features sunshine and temps pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s! No rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic year!

Friday a very weak cold front pushes into the region. While there isn’t much moisture with it and things look to trend on the drier side, a few mountain counties could pick up a few sprinkles to start the day. Clouds will increase as the front passes through mid morning then filter out quickly after the front passes. We’ll see our high temps early in the day pushing near 60 before falling all day long back into the low 30s and upper 20s by Friday night! Widespread frost is likely so protect those sensitive plants!

Saturday will be a COLD day with frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last minute crops. Morning lows near the freezing mark and afternoon highs barely scratch the 50 degree mark with many in the 40s all day long.

Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.

Monday we start to warm things up from the weekend as we continue with the sunshine. Temps still cold to start in the 30s and 40s but this time we’ll push the 60s by the afternoon.

Tuesday is a copy and paste day starting off in the mid to upper 40s then pushing closer to the 70 degree mark with the lowlands pushing just ever so slightly past 70.

Wednesday is another clear and comfortable day with highs pushing ever closer to the 70 mark once again. Folks in the low lands won’t have any issue making it but our mountain county friends will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking a few rain makers bringing with them colder air and the potential…dare we say…our first snow chance of the season for some in our region. On average, some WV mountain counties could see snow as early as October 16th which adds up with how long range models are shaping up.

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

THURSDAY

Still sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

FRIDAY

Frost Possible. Mountain sprinkle, dry elsewhere. Chilly. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Frost Likely then Mix Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost Likely / Mountain Freeze then Dry & Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Frosty start then sunshine. Highs in the low 50s

TUESDAY

Cold Start, cool PM. Highs is in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frosty Start then sunshine. Highs back in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers/Storms. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY:

Sct. showers here and there. Highs fall into the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Clearer, Cool. Highs in the 60s.