Keeping things calm and near average this weekend

DISCUSSION: Today showed a big improvement in our temperatures as we made it into the 40s, and tonight we look to keep things pretty quiet. Overnight lows won’t be nearly as cold we stay in the upper 20s and 30s.

A shower or two may be possible Sunday, though a lot more dry time will be possible anything else. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do return by Tuesday however. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to feature a few lingering flurries behind that system before starting to clear out, and the remainder of the week looks quiet at the moment. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Cold, but quiet. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Colder with a few flakes. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.