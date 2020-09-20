Keeping things cool and dry for Sunday

Tonight will be chilly so grab a jacket for any plans you have during the evening or overnight time. Skies will be clear with light winds and that is what will allow the temperatures to really cool off. Temperatures overnight will drop to around 40 degrees with 30s possible in some places.

Monday, we see our high pressure area begin to let up a little bit as temperatures continue to creep into the upper 60s. Dry skies stick around for the day Monday with only a few passing clouds. We still see lows falling into the 40s even some 30s overnight at this point. This looks to be the coldest night this week. If you have sensitive plants this is the night to bring them inside! Especially across the higher elevations.

Tuesday we spend our last day with highs in the 60s as our northern high really begins to shift south and lose that strong cold air connection. As it slinks further south it will tap into some warmer air from the southern states and allow it to start to drift up towards us. For another night we dip towards the 40s for lows across the area.

By Wednesday we make big leap into the mid 70s for highs with sunny skies expected as high pressure really taps into that southern air. Past here, dry skies remain in the forecast for now, there are some hints that by the next week we see the chance for rain return to the forecast.

TONIGHT:

Chilly. Lows around 40.

MONDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry still. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY:

No change! Still dry with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the 70s.