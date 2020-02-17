Keeping things dry and pleasant today

DISCUSSION: We are quiet and chilly at the bus stop this morning, but temperatures are actually slightly above average (in the 30s) to start the day. A few clouds will hang around this morning, but we will see plenty of sunshine, so no case of the “Monday’s” from the weather today.

Monday planner.

We are going to warm up nicely through the first half of the day. Highs will climb into the low 50s and make for a rather comfortable afternoon. More clouds look to start building in by the evening.

The overnight hours do look mainly dry, with an isolated shower at most. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, though. This will help hold the warmth in through the night and our lows will only drop near 40 degrees.

Showers do return by Tuesday. Compared to the rain we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, this isn’t looking too bad. In fact, the rain will only last through the middle of the day and we dry things up pretty quick later on. Highs will still be above average as we make it into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Small dip in temperatures later this week.

Wednesday will bring back quiet, but cold conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 40s with many of us stuck in the 30s during the day. We look to stay dry through the rest of the week and even into the weekend with temperatures remaining near average.

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. Most of the moisture and precipitation will remain out of the area and we will just have more clouds around. However, if this tracks a bit further north, some of our southern counties may see an isolated shower or some flurries at some point.

Friday into the weekend is looking dry as well. We warm things back up into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, which should make for decent weather for any outdoor weekend plans.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Dry, sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.