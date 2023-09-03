Tonight, we continue the trend from last night as we see another nice, dry night under mostly clear skies. Some overnight fog will be possible, but once again this will be mostly contained near the river valleys. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 60s.

LABOR DAY Monday, begins with a calm morning outside of some river valley fog. We’ll start to see the temperatures bloom during the late morning hours, climbing into the middle and upper 80s by dinnertime. Added humidity will make for a toasty afternoon, but mostly sunny skies will make for a great excuse to light off some fireworks.

Tuesday follows a similar pattern where the morning starts with mostly clear skies. This will carry into the afternoon as temperatures climb again into the middle to upper 80s. Winds won’t be much help with only a light breeze at best in the afternoon. Definitely a good day to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities.

Wednesday continues the warm, summerlike pattern with more dry time expected on Wednesday. Brief relief here or there will be around as a few clouds build in during the afternoon. But with humidity levels muggy again, a warm afternoon is on the way with temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday brings back the best shot of clouds and rainfall yet with a system approaching from the northwest. This system will bring in isolated showers with a rumble or two of thunder; great day to pack the umbrellas. Thankfully, the added cloud cover will drop our temperatures into the low 80s.

Friday ends the work week with more chances for showers. A mixture of sun and clouds for the late morning and afternoon will help increase the chance for hit or miss storms on Friday afternoon. These storms will slowly fade overnight with the loss of the sun. Highs on Friday will continue to be in the low 80s.

Saturday for most will see partly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon as our temperatures will rise only into the upper 70s. A stray shower or two is possible, mostly contained east of the I-77 corridor with any remaining shower chance fading as we head into the overnight.

Sunday starts the weekend morning with some fog, especially for areas that saw any showers on Saturday. The rest of your Sunday will be followed by mostly sunny skies as a mild day settles in. Afternoon highs on Sunday will try to make a run back into the 80s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to ride the 80s so anyone wanting cooler temperatures will need to wait a little while longer. Hints of sunshine will be the trend with our best shot at showers returning next Wednesday as we continue to watch the tropics.

