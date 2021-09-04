Labor Day weekend starts dry, but showers return Sunday

Saturday, a few more clouds are possible as a cold front lingers nearby. Highs into the mid and upper 70s are expected, fairly seasonable for the beginning of September. Overall we should remain dry outside of a few isolated showers. The best chance for those showers won’t be until after dark and heading into Sunday.

If you are headed to College Park to watch WVU take on Maryland, bring the sunscreen. It looks dry and warm for the season opener. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperature remain in the 70s throughout the day. Let’s Go Mountaineers!

Sunday, our cold front passes bringing showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder with it. Not really looking like a washout to end the weekend out here, but it will be a bit on the wetter side. Despite the clouds, some sun should show itself at times. Highs in the upper 70s and the low 80s are expected.

While we aren’t going to see rain all day, any showers we do see on Sunday could be heavy. After all the rain we saw earlier in the week, it won’t take much to overwhelm some spots that were already dealing with high water issues. A small risk for flooding is in place across the region.

Monday could bring a few spotty showers leftover in any lingering cloud cover from the day before but chances remain on the low side. We won’t clear out fully as another front is waiting in the wings just to our north for Tuesday, this might also contribute a little to our shower chances during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are forecast.

Tuesday is trending drier for the time being. Our next front seems to be taking its time in the latest update to the forecast so we’ll drop the rain chances here for the most part and grab a shot at the low 80s for most with sunnier skies!

Wednesday our front should pass us by and bring a noticeable, but not more than we can handle, bout of rain. We’ll be mild still ahead of the front into the upper 70s once again.

Thursday, after the front passes overnight we’ll see temperatures take another dive. Highs in the low 70s and morning lows into the 40s are looking likely once again. The sun should come back out too which should help make it feel a little warmer.

In the extended forecast we look to heat up a little bit as the forecast trends back to some warmer weather. For now it doesn’t look as hot as it was in August but it will be getting back near the 80s for most!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.



SATURDAY:

Near-average. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking clear, iso. shower late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cooler, passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Not much to see here. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 70s.