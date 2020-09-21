Last Chilly and Frosty Night

A Frost Advisory goes into effect for Eastern Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties at Midnight tonight till 9am Tuesday morning. Protect any sensitive vegetation!

Tonight, temperatures dip into the 30s for most. Some scattered issues with frost are to be expected across the higher elevations and into the valleys as our high pressure slowly drifts over us. This will be the last night were frost looks to be an issue as we begin a slow return to near normal temperatures.

At the bus stop Tuesday a decently warm jacket will be a must with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s across the board. Relatively clear skies will be waiting at the bus stop with you with a good bit of sun present once it clears the horizon.

The rest of the day on Tuesday will warm up nicely as the clear and pleasant weather we’ve seen throughout the past few days maintains it’s presence. We spend the day into the 60s for most, with the coal fields making their way to the low 70s by the afternoon. Tuesday night shows a big improvement temperature wise as our high pressure continues to drift south, we’ll sit in the mid to low 40s overnight across the region.

Wednesday we see much the same as the previous few days, we do end up a little bit warmer as our high taps into some more southern air. While we don’t see the return of humid conditions as a result of this, we will see a return to the 70s for more of us. Though some across the mountains will fall just short into the 60s.

Thursday we continue our gradual warm-up with another day in the mid to low 70s across the two Virginias. A few more clouds might begin to make an appearance at this point, a sign of a shifting weather pattern. The clouds bring only some reprieve from the sun for now, as rain still isn’t in the forecast.

Friday, we turn our eyes to what will be the scattered remnants of T.S. Beta. The storm will be torn apart and it’s moisture scattered widely over the S.E. United States. A few scattered showers can be expected as well as more clouds throughout the day. Still some sun remains in the forecast at this time.

By the weekend we take the dive back into a stormier pattern with rain chances on the rise as we glide through Saturday and Sunday. This is as the remnants of Beta become a bit more organized as they interact with a disturbance aloft moving in from the west. Not looking to be a wash out for now so your outdoor plans still have a chance to make it through.

Next week we look to remain a bit more unsettled with smaller rain chances remaining through most of the work week. Temperatures look to remain near normal through this point but there are signs of another “cold” shot trying to build in through mid to late next week. Still a few things that need to fall into place for that but if you haven’t found the warmer clothes yet, it might not be a bad idea to get cracking on that.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

TODAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry still. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY:

Chance of rain late. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain possible all day. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.