Last Dry Day

At the bus stop we’re looking good! More sunshine to begin the day and temperatures will be in the 50s. We warm up quickly once again by the afternoon.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is Hurricane Epsilon well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the 70s. This also looks to be our last completely dry day for a while. A few showers will be possible after dark.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the two Virginias, as well as a brief cooldown. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the late morning and the early afternoon. It’s not raining all day, but showers will be around so keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday overall has been trending calmer and less unsettled, nevertheless rain chances still exist so be on the watch for a few sprinkles. Other than that clouds will be around for most of the day, so not much in the way of sunshine is looking possible. Highs will only stretch into the lower 60s.

Monday, ends up very similar to the day on Sunday, though it may see a touch more showers. This is ahead of the next cold front poised to pass through. The front holds off until Tuesday leaving Monday the chance to warm up briefly with another run at the 70s for most.

Tuesday rain remains in the forecast as another front continues to pull through the two Virginias bringing with it another dreary day. Rain is expected to fall throughout the day continuing our streak of unsettled weather. Highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday is looking drier for now, rain looks to settle down briefly around this period. Highs will remain into the upper 60s to near 70 at this point. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty surrounding Wednesday and beyond for the forecast which will likely mean we see some changes to this down the line.

Thursday looks to be the next rainy day after a brief reprieve on Wednesday. Low pressure moves in from the southwest bringing with rain for most of the day. Between rain and some cooler air still settled into the region from Tuesdays front, we only see highs into the 50s.

Next weekend looks to stay nearer to average and even a bit cooler. Thankfully as Halloween approaches the days and the nights are looking dry. Confidence is growing slowly for this cool and dry solution, so while you may not need to add a rain coat to your child’s costume a jacket or a sweatshirt might not hurt.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

FRIDAY:

Quiet during the daytime. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Rain looking likely, but on and off in nature, mainly during the first part of the day. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry with just a small isolated shower chance during the evening. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s/70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Next front approaches. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Drying out! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the 50s.