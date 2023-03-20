For West Virginia, March 20th is the official start of the spring 2023 season, set to arrive at 5:24 PM this evening, with the Spring Equinox. It is also the start of West Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week running March 20th – 24th. The National Weather Service in Charleston hosts the event to better prepare our state for the upcoming storm season.

Your StormTracker 59 Team is participating with a daily severe weather topic all week long. We kick off our special with the difference between a Watch Vs. Warning. Join us on air at 6am, 7am, 6pm, or 10pm Monday- Friday for our special weather presentation.

Your Detailed Forecast

Monday may be the first day of spring, but it’ll feel more like winter as we slowly shake the chill from the previous weekend. Temps are down-right cold in the teens to start and slowly creep into the 20 and low 30s by mid-day. Despite blue skies and sunshine, the chill will still be felt across the region as afternoon highs only push into the mid and upper 40s. The improvement will be with wind-chills as winds are calm and variable. Tonight we’ll see them switch out of the warmer south but with clear skies temps once again tumble into the 20s.

Tuesday will be a chilly start but sunshine and a few fair weather clouds will make for a beautiful sunrise. After which southwest winds get to work to warm us up and we’ll be in the 30s by early morning nearing 50 by noon. As warmer air continues to build in, many of us will make a good run at 60 degrees for afternoon highs. Clouds do thicken as the afternoon turns towards evening but we should remain dry. Tuesday night skies become clouds helping us keep in the warm as overnight lows drop only into the upper 30s and low 40s. Showers do push in for the overnight hours into our Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a good day to take the umbrella with you as you leave. Showers push in west to east just in time for the morning commute. Light to moderate showers persist much of the morning before we catch a break for the afternoon and evening. Temps take a hit without the March sunshine but southerly winds keep us near the 50 degree mark for highs. Showers become more hit and miss Wednesday evening but won’t completely vanish for the overnight.

Thursday keeps the chance, albeit small one, of showers in the morning as a complex system continues to push north into Canada. There is just enough moisture and instability in our region to foster a passing sprinkle but most will simply see mostly cloudy skies. Temps will take a big jump despite the early clouds with afternoon sunshine trying to peek through. Many push into the low 70s as we catch a few dry hours in the late afternoon and evening. Clouds will clear to partly sunny skies as we wait for the back half of this system to move in late Thursday night. Overnight lows stay mild in the mid 50s for most!

Friday the mild overnight is a great position to start the day as sunshine and clouds start us off. As a cold front approached from the west early on, southwest winds push us quickly into the 60s and 70s for the afternoon. Showers will once again push back in too along with breezy conditions. As the cold front moves across the region late afternoon, some periods of heavier rain can be expected for the evening commute. Showers continues as the front takes its time to move out so your Friday evening looks a bit soggy. Temps start to sink after the front passes late Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday a few lingering showers last through our morning hours but a clearing trend to the day gives some hope of seeing a little sunshine by the late afternoon. However, colder air is filtering in which will hurt afternoon highs as many of us struggle to the 60 degree mark. Still an above average day but not as warm as the previous two days. Clearing skies Saturday night allow overnight lows to dip back into the upper 30s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day as sunshine greets us out the door and remains with us all day long. Temps are a bit sluggish in the morning but we warm up nicely by the afternoon returning to the 60s. Over all, not a bad recovery after a cold front like we saw on Friday. Overnight lows once again drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s under clearer skies.

Monday clouds thicken for our morning hours with a few sprinkles returning but overall many will stay dry through the start of the day. Afternoon highs still push towards the 60s but clouds and showers really start moving in as a weak system pushes in. Evening plans will still need an umbrella but the system will be pushing out by this time. Overnight just a few lingering showers hit and miss as we cool back into the mid 30s.

In your extended forecast, the spring, false spring, winter rollercoaster ride continues as we expect the first week of April to dip below seasonal averages. A few system move in that bring shots of cold air between warmer days. Eventually the spring season will level out but long range forecasts show our jet stream still fluctuating between the two seasons.

With spring officially getting underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginia’s. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

