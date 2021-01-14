Last Quiet Day, Unsettled Pattern Returns

Thursday we keep it quiet, and sunny for everyone. Highs will likely be the warmest of the week this day with many into the 40s an possibly even a shot at the low 50s for the coal fields. High pressure to our south is at it’s peak strength at this point in the week.

Friday is when we change it up. Temperatures will be close to the 40 degree mark, but we will be cloudy and rain and snow are both possible throughout the day. It doesn’t look to be widespread or particularly heavy, but this is likely the start of a more active and cooler pattern.

Generally unsettled conditions continue behind the front into Saturday. Moisture is getting brought down from the Great Lakes which means we have a good set-up for some widespread upslope snows to occur through the western half of the region. It’ll be noticeably cooler too as highs are only expected into the 30s for most.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility but chances are low. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday another quick hitting disturbance glances by the area bringing the risk of a few scattered snow showers to some. Not everyone will see them, especially east of the mountains, but it bears mentioning as it will be another annoying part about a Monday. Highs in the 30s are expected for most.

Tuesday see’s some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer.

Wednesday is leaning away from unsettled weather for the time being. Still fairly cloudy but a few more breaks of sun compared to Tuesday is likely. Highs will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the extended forecast, we’re still seeing some unsettled weather show up. The larger global pattern has been trying to suggest a cooler and more unsettled pattern sometime in the next 2-4 weeks but so far nothing solid has shown up. We’ll continue to watch it as this signal evolves.

THURSDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry to start, but rain and snow moves in later in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning upslope snows. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

A quiet day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Trending quieter, but still cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 40s.