Last Warm Day For Now

At the bus stop we will be sunny! It will be a nice and dry start to the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than where we were this morning as we begin the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through. With that surging warm air ahead of the front gusts up to 20-30 mph remain possible. A few late evening showers remain possible as well, most rain should hold off until Friday.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday! Depending on how much moisture is left and the exact timing of the departing front, a few snowflakes could be possible in the highest elevations of Pocahontas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties as the coldest air settles in. Chances are on the lower end for this, but it bears mentioning at least.

Saturday is a chilly day, with temperatures only into the upper 40s and 50s. We dry out for the most part across the two Virginias, with the off chance of a stray shower making an appearance during the early morning hours. Overall the day is really a taste of late fall weather, just in mid-fall.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry likely for quite some time.

Monday we see mostly clear skies stick around, as we remain on the cooler side of things falling just short of average. Some rain looks possible into the day Monday as a fledgling front tries to make it’s approach, for now chances are low as it looks to stay to our north but, if it drop south rain chances rise and highs will be a lot cooler than expected. High pressure is still in control at this point and the strength of this high will be key in whether or not this next front affects us or not.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is deflected and our high pressure off the east coast asserts that it is here to stay we spend the day fully dry and a bit warmer. We return to the 70s across the two Virginias with a few clouds passing by up above.

Thursday, and Friday of next week are remarkably similar in both temperatures and weather. High pressure is still in control, so we see quiet conditions nearly cloudless skies and highs into the mid 70s. Saturday (Halloween!) is the day we see some hints of change in the forecast, as another potential cold front is set to make it’s way through, and this looks to be the one that displaces our high pressure. While still warm ahead of the front, colder air looks to make a return behind it!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Dry, with increasing evening clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers in the morning and then getting cold. Some flakes possible late in the high terrain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Can’t rule out a shower. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Next Front? Highs in the 70s.