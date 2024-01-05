WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN WEST VIRGINIA

McDowell, Wyoming, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Fayette Southeast Nicholas & Pocahontas

Winter Weather Advisory – 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

Southeast Raleigh & Southeast Fayette

Winter Weather Advisory – 1 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

Mercer, Summers, Monroe, & Greenbrier

Winter Weather Advisory – 4 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN VIRGINIA

Giles, Tazewell, and Bland County

Winter Weather Advisory – 1 AM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday

Tonight clouds increase ahead of our messy weekend storm. We’ll be dry through midnight with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s. We’ll settle with overnight lows in the 20s as snow showers begin to push in around 1 AM. Winter Weather Advisories for many of our counties take effect at 1 AM for freezing rain, sleet, and snow making travel difficult for some. Untreated roads will be troublesome for the overnight hours.

Saturday a winter mess is heading our way with periods of snow in the morning then rain and ice for the afternoon. This change over in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s will cut snow totals down for many. As the sun sets, however, rain changes to snow for just about the entire region. Mountains are still the favorite for snow that needs to be shoveled where the lowlands pick up a slushy mix of a couple inches into the overnight. Travel will be slick and slow regardless of what we see so plan accordingly. Snow fall totals won’t amount to much but ice totals up to 0.10 inches can cause impassible roads, heavy trees that topple in 25-40mph wind gusts, and power loss issues. Plan accordingly.

Sunday, sct. snow showers continue to push through but again, the afternoon hours for the lowlands will be warm enough for a rain/snow mix. Precipitation chances fade as we get closer to sunset with the exception being the northwest mountains. Flurries can be expected, but for the most part, the system as a whole is winding down by Sunday night. Temps hover in the mid and upper 30s before falling back into the 20s overnight. Greenbrier and Pocahontas county will see about an inch or two of snow throughout the day with some melting in the daylight hours.

Monday we look to dry out but northwest winds continue to bring a chance of a snow flake or two for Pocahontas County and the northeastern mountains. This too will start to wind down as we briefly catch a break between systems. Sun and clouds can be expected much of the day as temps struggle to the low 40s. Wind chills will certainly make the day feel much cooler.

Tuesday we are watching yet another system that brings the potential for a messy day. While we’re still too far out to break down the minor details, a mostly rain event will feature some hours of snow showers, especially in the mountains after the sun sets. Icy roads will also be an issue late into the night. Highs for the day are mild for most in the mid and upper 40s which is something to keep in mind when snow totals are mentioned. That is a bit too warm for much to stick even when the rain changes over to snow in the late night hours.

Wednesday northwest winds take over with gusty conditions of 20-25mph winds pulling in colder air and upslope snow for our mountain counties. Most in the lowlands will see scattered snow showers that don’t amount to much in accumulations. Some isolated heavier bursts of snow may coat the ground early in the day. Highs struggle into the upper 30s with wind chill values in the upper 20s and low 30s all day.

Thursday we catch another small break in a very active pattern. Some sunshine through partly cloudy skies and winds more westerly will help us push in to the low to mid 40s for the afternoon.

In your extended forecast, we’re primed to continue to see a very active pattern as the El Nino effect really shows itself for January. Southern moisture will be carried northeastward towards our region. Temperatures will bounce from the 30 into the 40s and back again as each system moves by. There is no real sign of a major snow event but if the right storm takes the right track, we could change our thinking as the month of January drones on. Still, expect some messy commuting days as rain, ice, and snow come in with each passing system.

TONIGHT

Increasing Clouds, dry until midnight then snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain, Sleet, and Snow showers. Messy Day. Windy! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Snow and rain showers, some heavy at times, still windy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Thinning clouds, some sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Rain & Snow. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain & Snow showers continue. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY

Clearing, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Clouds increasing, showers late. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain, ice and snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s

SUNDAY

Mtn. Mixing early, slow clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns. Pattern evens out a little. Highs in the upper 30s.