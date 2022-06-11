Cumulus clouds dot the sky on our Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. An isolated shower or rumble of thunder remains possible throughout the balance of the afternoon through the overnight hours as a shortwave trough works its way through overnight. Lows in the mountains will dip into the 50s, with the rest of us staying around 60.





Sunday will start partly sunny and temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s to low 80s. Starting around noontime, showers and a few thunderstorms may develop, with an isolated strong to severe storm possible. While this is not a widespread severe threat for our region, you should stay weather aware as the atmosphere demonstrates that all severe hazards – damaging winds, hail, and even a non-zero risk of a spin-up tornado – will be possible with any strong storm that manages to develop. Shower and storm chances stay with us overnight Sunday night iwth lows in the mid 60s for most.





Monday, the unsettled pattern continues with showers and storms possible throughout the day. Summertime heat and humidity return with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we’ll see a few showers and storms linger into the morning hours before we finally clear out for the afternoon as high pressure moves in and things calm down. Highs will be in the 80s and will feel like the low 90s for many.





Wednesday the heat is on as sunshine starts the day, then shower and thunderstorm odds return for the afternoon and evening. Highs for most push into the upper 80s to low 90s with the mountains being the exception. Make sure to keep water and sunscreen with you and avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day from 10am – 4pm.

Thursday remains summery with highs in the 80s. Once again, showers and storms make their way back in. These summertime pop-up storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and strong winds. Something worth watching for as we get closer. It’s going to be a tough week to get mowing the lawn done.





Friday a cold front pushes through the region with showers and storms. A few dry hours here and there can be expected but take the umbrella with you just in case. Temperatures will moderate some as we see highs in the 70s, which will continue through next weekend.

Through the extended forecast indications are still fluid as we continue to see a rollercoaster temperature ride going into the first week of the summer season. Showers come and go as well as a few weather systems work there way through the region. We’re truly to the West Virginia season of shower and storm chances in the afternoon and evening being the predominant pattern, so always have a way to check the forecast and know what to expect before you head outdoors for extended periods away from shelter.





Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Iso. Shower or Thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s, Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny to start, showers and storms PM. Some Strong. Highs in the 80s, Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Scattered Showers and Storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Unsettled AM, clearing PM. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower/Storm PM. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storms possible all day. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. Rain and Storms, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers linger, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing, mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80.

