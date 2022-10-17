FREEZE WARNING​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Wyoming counties – NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible include Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!

Tonight features very cold conditions as many of us will drop down into the 20s! The mornings over the next few days are going to be mighty chilly.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with rain and snow showers possible at times with a cold northwest breeze as a trough crosses through. A very light accumulation of snow is possible across the highest peaks, with a few melting snowflakes possible even in the lowlands as we head toward evening time. Highs will ONLY be around 40 degrees with 30s commonplace for highs over the mountains – Old Man Winter is here!

What towns could see a light accumulation? The highest peaks such as up at Snowshoe will likely see a couple of inches of snow and perhaps a dusting to an inch of snow farther down in elevation toward the Richwood area. But most other areas will only see melting snowflakes. Watch for black ice, as roadways will be wet and temperatures will eventually drop below freezing during the overnight hours – any spot that is not treated could have a couple of slicks spots on them!

Wednesday brings a slow return of sunshine into the picture by the afternoon but it’s still a very cold day, with highs only in the lower to middle 40s – we should be in the middle 60s for this time of year, so it’s going to feel brutal out there – and that breeze just won’t go away yet!

Thursday finally features warming conditions, with mostly sunny skies expected. Though highs in the lower 50s is still pretty cold for this time of year – we’ll take it with the 40s beforehand on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Friday ushers in some much warmer – and seasonal – weather back into the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. High school football games look great but bring the jackets! Kickoff temperatures right now look to be in the middle 50s, dropping into the 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday is warmer once again, with a nice southerly breeze ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see highs in the middle 60s! Enjoy Saturday because Sunday could be wet.

Sunday’s rain chances have dropped, which is good news! That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely!

Looking ahead in our extended forecast, it’s much warmer! A much warmer regime of air will hang around for a few days next week before yet another potent cold front arrives for Wednesday. That’ll be our next chance for rain and will lower those temperature way back down once again. Highs behind that front into the end of next week will likely drop back into the 40s and 50s for a few days.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and very chilly, with lows in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers (in the form of flurries over the mountains!). Breezy, with highs around 40. Snow will stick around in the mountains overnight and will lead to a light coating of snow over the highest peaks. Most will only see a few melting flakes even overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Breezy and chilly still with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny but still cool compared to average. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer – high school football looks great! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and very nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more clouds east than west. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm, with highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and remaining mild, with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered storms possible late in the day with a front approaching. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY:

Morning showers and much cooler, with temperatures dropping in the afternoon despite clearing.