Less Hazy on Thursday, Nicer Overall

Wednesday night will bring more hazy conditions. Our air quality will remain poor due to the smoke from Canadian and Pacific Northwest fires. The good news is, after midnight we will see the smoke clear up quite a bit and this will lead to a partly cloudy evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and we could even have some low 50s in Pocahontas county.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and not much of a rain chance. Everyone should remain dry throughout the day. It will look like a nicer day as well. This is because our hazy conditions will begin to clear up. Temperatures remain close to average as highs remain in the low 80s.

Friday will bring more of the same. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies and watch our temperatures increase. Highs will be back above average in the mid 80s. We could have some spots in the upper 80s throughout Wyoming and McDowell county.

Saturday looks to stay dry too. We will also watch temperatures rise even more. Highs are back in the mid and upper 80s with the coal fields shooting for 90 degrees. If we were to see a shower on Saturday it would be very isolated in nature. Most of us will be dry.

Sunday, a slightly better chance for rain comes into play. Not much higher than the day before but a few more of us will get a free watering of our lawns and gardens throughout the day. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday, a few more showers are possible but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Highs start climbing closer to the upper 80s for most. We need the rain at this point but it doesn’t look like it will be enough.

Tuesday chances for rain exit the forecast and we transition back to hot, humid but overall dry weather for the region. Highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for many of us as dewpoints are back into the upper 60s for most.

In the extended forecast, it looks like we crank up the heat with highs getting near 90 for a lot of the area based on our thoughts right now. Summertime is looking to make it’s mark!

TONIGHT:

Still hazy, but smoke starts to clear a bit. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. Staying dry.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A few more clouds. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Dry overall. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Spotty showers, drying out. Highs in the upper 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking toasty. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Hot, dry, humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers build back in. Highs near 90.

