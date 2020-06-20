Less Rain for Father’s Day

Tonight the first night of summer! Any showers that did manage to pop up fizzle out around sunset leaving a comfortable evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50’s. Watch out for some patchy fog early Sunday morning.

Tonight

Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs around 80 and some sunshine with just an isolated shower here or there. It will be great weather to get out and celebrate Dad! By the evening if you’re trying to grill there will be great weather for it, a great chance to use that patio furniture to if you have it. Sunday night mimics the one before with lows in the 60’s and dry conditions.

Tomorrow

Starting the work week off on Monday we keep things in the low 80’s with better chances to see showers returning in the afternoon hours for most. Overnight showers dwindle as the sun begins to set, and we end up with another comfortable night in the low 60’s.

Tuesday we see some of our best chances for unsettled weather with a good chance of some thunderstorms alongside abundant showers across the two Virginia’s as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures will make it up to the upper 70’s. Overnight Tuesday we see some cooler air work into the area behind the front lows still stick in the 60’s for most.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70’s. Thursday we dry out! Temperature wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. Friday will stay dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80 degree mark. Through next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures near 80 degrees.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Showers clear out when the sun sets. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

A bit drier, but we still can’t rule out a shower here or there. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Better chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry again! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Hopefully staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. SATURDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s.