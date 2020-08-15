Less rain for Sunday

Flash Flood Watch for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier until 12 AM Sunday.

Tonight we start to shake the rain after sun down. Watch out for some areas of patchy fog in the morning time, temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday brings a smaller chance for showers and storms. While we are not completely dry, there will be much more dry time and even some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as highs make it back near 80 degrees. The flooding threat for Sunday is much much lower.

Monday and Tuesday look fairly dry! This will allow temperatures to make it back into the 80s throughout the afternoon. If we were to see a shower either day, it would be isolated in nature. Enjoy the break from the rain, because it doesn’t last very long.

Wednesday our rain chances are back on the rise as another stationary front sets up nearby along the east coast. Highs still remain towards the upper 70s for most of us.

Past mid-week, rain chances remain in the forecast for now, highs look to fluctuate through the upper 70s and low 80s into next weekend.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Watch for fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Smaller but not zero chances for rain. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. SATURDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.