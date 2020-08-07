Less Rain Today, Dry this Weekend

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Those who do see rain once again will likely have to contend with some heavy downpours. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before, mid to upper 80s for most. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend. Take advantage of the dry time while you can!

Monday, we see our rain chances return but they remain small. This means some of us can escape seeing rain for the third day in a row while others will end up a bit on the wetter side. Highs remain into the low to mid 80s for most with a few warmer spots across the coal fields.

Tuesday is when we really return to some unsettled weather. Rain chances are on the rise and it’s likely this is the first day of several next week that many of us stay on the wetter side of things. An upper level disturbance and a cold front will get stuck by us and stick around for the better part of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s despite the rain.

Wednesday we see much of the same from Tuesday, unsettled conditions remain across the two Virginias. Highs remain in the 80s so once again its not a cold rain, but it will certainly still be a nuisance.

The rest of next week looks continually unsettled rain chances look even better towards the end of the week right now. Check back for more details as we get a bit closer next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

FRIDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower, but mostly dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.