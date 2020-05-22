Less Rain Today, Warming Up

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING MERCER, MONROE, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 7:15 PM ON SATURDAY MAY 23RD.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, AND MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM THIS MORNING.

The New River is now in major flood stage, and is expected to crest this morning near 19 ft, forecasts show the river returning to moderate flood stage by this afternoon, and minor stage by tomorrow morning. It is not expected to leave flood stage until Saturday afternoon. At 15 feet spots along Lurich Rd downstream of the gauge can experience minor flooding. At 18 feet significant flooding is possible at trailer campsites along the New River. Continue to monitor the New River if you live along it and be ready to take action.

Today we see more of the same, with showers and even some thunderstorms possible which will continue to add to our rain totals. These will not be as widespread and we will see more gaps in the rain with even a few breaks of sunshine. This will help us warm back up into the 70s.

Tonight we keep lows rather warm towards the upper 50s. Some showers remain possible overnight Friday. Though much like during the daytime, we see plenty of dry time.

Saturday, we keep things drier across the two Virginias as we climb to the upper 70’s, a welcome change from previous days. Sunshine will be abundant and with things slowly returning to normal, it’s time to (safely and socially distantly) take advantage of this nice weather. Keeping that in mind the UV index will be high, time to break out the sunscreen! Overnight Saturday lows stick to the uper 50s.

Sunday we see a pretty similar day to Saturday, except we ditch the 70s and shoot for 80 degrees! While there will be plenty of dry time, a few pop-up showers and storms remain possible, courtesy of that daytime heat. Sunday night showers die down and we keep things dry, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

For Memorial Day, we see a copy of Sunday. We get into the low 80s with shower and storm chances increasing as the day goes on. Through the rest of the week we look to stay in the 80s with chances for showers decreasing with each day, looks to be a nicer stretch of weather ahead. Although, it won’t take much after a week like this.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



FRIDAY:

Rain showers and a thunderstorm are possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers and a chance thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers and a chance thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the mid 70s and 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry, chance shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.