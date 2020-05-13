Lets talk tropics

Five-Day Cyclone Formation Chance

Hurricane season is coming up soon, the first day of the season is June 1st but the tropics are already starting to get active. The National Hurricane Center down in Florida have their eyes on an area of low pressure in the Atlantic north of the Bahamas. Although it is a broad area meaning its not expected to become strong, they are still giving it a 70% chance of forming within the next five days. The good news is it is expected to stay away from the coast of the United States and post no threat to us here in West Virginia. If the system does become a tropical depression or tropical storm we will be looking at out first named storm of the season and that would be Arthur.

Here’s a full list of all the names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

2020 Atlantic hurricane names

Forecasters are expecting a above average season this year. NOAA is set to announce their 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21 where they will speak about the anticipated activity for the upcoming season and how to prepare for it.