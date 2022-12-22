Winter Weather Advisory for Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wyoming and McDowell counties through noon Friday for light snowfall accumulations.

High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages.

Wind Advisory for the rest of Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Giles, Bland and Tazewell counties through Christmas Eve morning with expected wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph which could cause a few power outages.

Wind Chill Warning for Monroe, Mercer, Summers, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Fayette counties through midday Christmas Eve. Wind chill values could drop to as low as -25 in lowland spots and -35 in the higher elevation spots.

Tonight is pretty quiet through midnight. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 30s out ahead of a VERY strong cold front, which will cross overnight between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Temperatures will drop by 30 degrees over the course of just a couple of hours – we’ll drop from the 30s down into the single digits. A quick burst of snow will fall as the cold front passes, with a quick light accumulation of snow – most will see only an inch or two. However, roadways will be extremely slick, with black ice a big potential despite strong wind gusts, which will help dry roadways. Wind chill values will quickly fall below zero toward sunrise.

Friday is dangerously cold! Air temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chill values will be as cold as -35 in the mountains with strong, gusty winds in place. Black ice will continue to be a threat – if you don’t have to be out in the elements, just stay where it’s nice and warm! Have a backup way of staying warm in case your electric is interrupted by strong wind gusts – it won’t be a widespread issue, but a few outages will be likely as a result of the wind.

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries over the mountains. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for daytime highs! Wind chills will be at or below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frostbite and hypothermia can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe!

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temperatures are just above the zero-degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past week’s storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family.

Monday will finally feature a warmer pattern beginning to develop – but it’s still cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs back up into the lower 30s after another cold night in the single digits.

Tuesday begins the real ‘thaw’ as a southerly breeze kicks in. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, with highs in the middle 30s – if we reach freezing (we should), that’ll be about 100 hours straight of below freezing temperatures in our region dating back to Friday morning!

Wednesday is warmer once again, with highs in the middle 40s under plenty of sun.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT

Occasional sprinkle through midnight, quick burst of snow and plummeting temperatures toward dawn! Lows around 5.

FRIDAY

Snow showers in the morning. Windy. Temperatures hover between 0 and 5 with wind chill values as cold as -35 in the mountains.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY

Clearing for most with a few lingering WV mountain flakes. Highs in the middle teens. Wind chill values below 0.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny, very cold again. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chill values near 0.

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still plenty of sun, warming up. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Much warmer! Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy once again with a couple of sprinkles. Highs in the middle 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Mild, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny and mild! Highs near 60.