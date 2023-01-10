Tonight is a mostly cloudy night on the way and it’s not as cold, with temperatures down around freezing.

Wednesday brings more clouds into the picture, with a few showers around by the afternoon with a warm front lifting north. It’s a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday, our next rain maker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the afternoon. By the evening commute, heavy rain will slide into the region making for a slow ride home. Rain continues for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in.

Friday pre-dawn rain transitions over to snow for everyone as cold air continues to rush into the region. Temperatures fall into the 30s and don’t rise for the remainder of the day. Snow showers will be heaviest in the morning then taper off to hit and miss for the lowlands. Higher elevations will see snow much of the day with the most accumulations for the ridgelines. We’ll be fine tuning our snow map forecast over the next day or so but a general 1-3 inches can be expected by Friday night with more possible on the highest peaks.

Saturday will see a few lingering snow showers with most of the activity for the ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. Up to another inch of snow for the higher terrain can be expected by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are cold so icy roads will be a main feature of the day until crews have a chance to treat them. Secondary roads are always last so be mindful. Highs struggle to get out of the 20s with wind chill values making it feel downright frigid in the teens.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the 40s by the afternoon with high pressure taking control.

Monday keeps things dry with high pressure in control. It’s a warmer day once again with highs in the lower 50s – enjoy the day because wetter days are ahead once again.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as temperatures swing wildly. From the 30s to the 50s and back again looks to remain the theme of January. So far soggy look to win out over snowy through the middle of the month and an overall milder pattern once we get beyond this weekend. No signs of any big return from Old Man Winter other than the light snow this Friday.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, not as chilly. Lows in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still mostly cloudy, milder. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers build in. Gusty showers PM. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, squalls at times. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Morning snow showers, clearing late. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Little more sun, little more warmth. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM showers, clearing late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.