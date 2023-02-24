Advisories, Watches and Warnings in Effect for Our Region:

Winter Weather Advisory: Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas and Pocahontas counties from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Light freezing rain and even some light snow will create the potential for slick travel in these areas Saturday morning. Be safe on the roadways – give yourself a few extra minutes if you plan to travel in these areas!

Tonight provides mostly cloudy skies with a few showers returning after midnight. It will be sufficiently cold in the mountains for those showers to switch to freezing rain. A few slick spots will be possible overnight and into the morning on Saturday, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

Saturday brings a trough into the two Virginias. As a rule of thumb, the farther south you are, the better chance for showers for the day for you. It’ll be yet another cooler day, with highs in the middle 40s but the reality of this weather is that this is once again perfectly normal temperatures for this time of year! Heavy rain is not expected, with most of us seeing less than a quarter of an inch of rain, however this precipitation will continue to fall as light freezing rain over the mountains, where a light glazing of ice accretion is possible, which could result in a few slick spots – temperatures will rise above freezing during the afternoon even on the tallest peaks.

Sunday is trending drier! We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions but other than perhaps a sprinkle or two, we should be dry! Temperatures will warm up a bit as well, with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday looks to be an active day of weather at this point, with a warm front pushing through the region from south to north in the morning and a strong cold front pushing through in the evening after a break during the afternoon. If we can see some sunshine, we could have a few gusty storms in place. Regardless, it will be a breezy day and it certainly looks warm, with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Tuesday cools us down behind our strong cold front, with a northwest flow perhaps allowing periods of light drizzle over the mountains in the morning. We’ll see a clearing trend throughout the day with sunshine by the afternoon and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is much warmer, as high pressure shifts east, allowing a nice southerly flow to return. We’ll see high temperatures sprout up once again into the lower to middle 60s, with clouds on the increase as we head into Wednesday night out ahead of our next storm system.

Thursday brings a few scattered showers likely back into the region with an area of low pressure scooting into the region. Temperatures will remain mild, as highs reach the upper 50s, but at this point, this looks like an umbrella day for our region.

Looking ahead, it’s still an overall warm pattern in place as we wrap up the month of February. Though there are occasional breaks in the overall warm pattern with storm systems moving through, there is no real sign of any wintry weather chances on the horizon for the two Virginias. The only real period of cold weather over the next couple of weeks appears to be next Saturday and Sunday, where temperatures could dip below average for a couple of days – very short-lived. We’ll see if a colder pattern can develop during the month of March.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Light freezing rain for the mountains. Lows in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

AM light freezing rain for the mountains, elsewhere light showers at times. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Just an isolated sprinkle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

MONDAY

Rain likely, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder? Breezy and warm. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

AM sprinkles, decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Few showers likely. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Few showers remain possible. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY

Isolated sprinkle, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

A few showers possible, with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Few showers continue to hang around. Highs in the lower 50s.