Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain through a majority of the day. A few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise either! Highs in the 60s. Severe weather does not look likely on Saturday.

Sunday, we begin to dry out and clear out. The risk for a few isolated showers will linger as our low pressure from the end of last week stalls out along the east coast, but those chances remain very low and mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, we continue to climb temperature wise thanks to clear skies across the two Virginias. With high pressure firmly in place, we’ll see plenty of sun on the way. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday, not much to report. High pressure brings clear skies and highs back into the 70s. Just don’t forget to put some sunscreen on!

Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and with light winds thanks to high pressure we should be able to heat p just enough. Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Through the extended forecast, the end of the 10-Day is looking unsettled as a low pressure that is stalled off the east coast begins to drift back west. This will bring the return of the more summer-like pop up thunderstorms to the region.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





