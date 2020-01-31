Light Rain and Snow Mix for Saturday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring more of the same as we see cloudy skies with a few showers around. Overnight lows aren’t too cold as we drop into the low to mid 30s. Most of us stay above the freezing mark, so showers should mainly be in the form of rain. We could see a bit of mixing in the high terrain.

Tonight’s Forecast

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Temperatures on Saturday will hover near 40 degrees with plenty of clouds around.

The Day Ahead

Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some minor accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Totals will generally be less than an inch in the low terrain with 1 to 2 possible on the highest peaks. All in all this in not a high impact event.

Snow Totals Saturday PM – Sun AM

Sunday will bring back sunshine. We are also looking to warm up nicely. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 50s! We are expecting winds to pick up however and they could gust up to 30 MPH, especially heading into Monday.

Weekend Outlook

We kick the week off on a dry note. Monday brings more sunshine and temperatures will warm up into the 60s! We will also remain breezy as we head through the afternoon. Enjoy the sun because we are unsettled once more heading in to the middle of the week.

Tuesday through Thursday looks pretty unsettled with plenty of rain. Colder air does arrive by later in the week, which is making some more snow look likely at some point later on before we dry things up. Before that arrive though, temperatures look to be well above average as we head through the first half of the week. Highs look to run in the 50s and possibly 60s for the first few days.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

A shower or two. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Very minimal accumulation. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible early, though drying out with sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers expected with an isolated storm. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.





