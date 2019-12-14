Light showers, flurries through the night

DISCUSSION: The arrival of colder air on the back end of this system is helping us mix in some upslope snow showers this evening into tonight.

A bit messy tonight.

Accumulation shouldn’t be much more than a light coating for some of us by the morning. However, the western slopes in the highest elevations could see up to 2″ of snow by Sunday morning.

Decent accumulation for the western slopes.

For the most part, Sunday looks to be much drier. A few light showers and some flurries will still be possible in the morning. Most clear up well before lunchtime and highs will climb close to 40. We will be dry the rest of the day, but clouds continue to build in through the evening. A wintry mix is possible late overnight as our next disturbance arrives.

Mostly dry Sunday.

Yet another storm system looks to roll in to kick off the work week. We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up late Monday night into early Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times, but we are warm on Monday as highs are near the 50 degree mark. We stay above freezing as we move into Tuesday so we remain all rain for Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, showers try to wrap up as cold air moves in. We could have enough moisture left over for a few light snow showers late Tuesday and very early Wednesday morning, but this doesn’t look like it will amount to much.

Flooding will be a concern by Monday night. Between now and Tuesday morning we look to pick up 1-2″ of rain which combined with snow melt could cause some slight flooding issues. Keep an eye on flood prone areas throughout our Monday evening.

Quieter conditions return Wednesday afternoon and we look to stay dry Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We are cold Wednesday as highs only make it into the low 30s. We are in the upper 30s on Thursday and back to average in the 40s by Friday.

More showers are possible on Saturday of next week. This also looks to be mainly rain. We clear out as we close the weekend out and looks like we head into the week of Christmas with quieter conditions.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Light showers, some flurries. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 40s.