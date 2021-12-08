Light snow expected today, clearing later tonight

Today a quick-moving disturbance in the atmosphere slides over us, a small and disorganized low-pressure system will form over West Virginia. Initially, we might see some mix early in the morning, but we should transition to snow fairly quickly. There could be some slick spots out there for the morning commute. Issues should not be widespread as snow amounts are minimal to begin with, but keep in mind all it takes is a trace of snow on the roadways to slow you down. Use caution just in case, but overall we shouldn’t run into too many problems.





Accumulations will be limited, but a dusting to a coating for most in the lower elevations is entirely possible while in the mountains a quick inch or two is possible.

Temperatures eventually warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s with sunshine returning. Any snow that did fall will melt quickly.

Clouds clear out quickly through Thursday morning. After another chilly and slick start to the day, we do see some improvement by the afternoon hours with highs in the mid-40s. Any snow that did survive the day before will be gone before the afternoon even begins most likely.

Friday, a few leading showers are possible through the afternoon hours as another cold front builds off to our west. We’ll notice winds pick up out of the south about 5-15mph, and temperatures take a quick rebound as well back into the mid-50s for most.

Saturday, rain moves in during the morning and spends the day here. It will be heavy at times, and along with the wind visibility will be reduced on the roads so be mindful of travel during the day. Highs in the 60s will be complemented by lows in the 20s as cold air rushes in behind the front. This will lead to a changeover to snow in the mountains and some mixing in the low elevations before precipitation fully comes to an end.

Sunday, some lingering snow showers are possible for most before quickly ending in the morning. Accumulations are expected to be nil, due to the warm ground from the day before. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Monday brings a quick turnaround from Sunday temperature wise. We go from the 30s back to the 50s for most, as sunny skies and southerly winds become the dominant weather feature of the day. A strong area of high pressure is expected to build to our south and should last through the middle of December.

In the extended forecast, clear and drier weather looks likely as a strong ridge builds in the southeast. We’ll expect temperatures to rise to above-average levels around this time too, which this time of the year only means above the mid-40s!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TODAY:

Snow AM, Clearing Late. Trace to 1/2 inch poss. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain all day, evening snow/mix. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY:

AM Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up, milder Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Warm, and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry and warm. Highs in the 50s.

