Lightning Safety Awareness Week June 21 – 27th 2020

We have now reached summertime which means people are spending more time outside doing outdoor activities in the mountain state. Summertime also means humidity and afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms, not something you want to find yourself caught outside in. Thunderstorms mean lightning and it can be dangerous and even deadly. This week is lightning safety awareness week in the United States.

Lightning is number 5 for the most weather related deaths in the United States. It comes in behind heat, floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Over the past 30 years the United States has averaged 51 lightning deaths per year. Only 10 percent of the people who are struck die, but 90 percent of people are left with discomfort or disability, which could last the rest of their lives. Your odds of being struck by lightning in the United States, at some point in your life, is 1 out of 15,300. That may seem like a small chance, but remember there are 330,000,000 people in the United States so your chances are better than you may think. Odds that you will know someone who gets struck by lightning are even higher with a 1 in 1,530 chance. This is based on averages from the National Weather Service between 2009-2018.

If you do find yourself caught in a pop up afternoon thunderstorm here are some things to do to make sure you stay safe.

Plan ahead. Know where you will go to stay safe in a storm. Listen to the forecast. You can always stay up to date with the latest forecast on our newscast or on the StormTracker 59 weather app. Make other plans if storms are in the forecast. If you are out and see or hear a storm get inside a building or a car before it hits.

Avoid open areas. You don’t want to be in a field during a thunderstorm because lightning will look for the tallest thing to strike. Avoid being the tallest object around but also don’t take shelter under trees because lightning often strikes trees. Try and put as much distance between you and the trees as possible. If you are out in a group of people split up. That makes it easier for people to help if the worst happens and someone gets struck by lightning. If you are out on the water fishing or kayaking, get off the water as soon as possible and find a building for shelter. Avoid metal and poles as they conduct electricity as well.

Even in your home there are some things you want to avoid if at all possible.

Avoid windows. You want to stay far enough away to avoid being struck. I know most of us have cell phones, but if you still have a corded phone, you want to avoid using it until the storm has passed. Also avoid taking showers. Lightning can travel up plumbing and strike you while you are in the shower, so try and wait until the storm has passed before hopping in.

Remember lightning can strike miles away from a thunderstorm so just because it’s not raining at your house does not mean you can’t get struck by the lightning. When thunder roars go indoors!