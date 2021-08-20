Lingering mountain showers, quiet tonight. The weekend looks good!

Tonight will see showers along the mountains come to an end but thick fog will start to form for the overnight. With clearing skies and light winds, we could see some hazardous travel conditions tonight into our Saturday. Lows tonight will be a bit comfier with temps making their way back down to the low 60s.







Small flood potential exists for the eastern mountain counties as we’ve seen our showers and downpours mainly out this way. The main threat tonight being runoff causing street ponding, backed-up culverts, and localized high water.

Saturday looks to have high pressure continue to try to help us out with more sunshine than clouds for the day. Our pesky upper-level system from the last 2 days will linger just on the other side of the mountains into Virginia so an isolated shower for the eastern mountain counties can’t be ruled out. Nothing that will ruin your outdoor plans. We’re slightly warmer too with highs in the low 80s.



We are watching Tropical Storm Henri as it is expected to make it to a Category 1 Hurricane by Saturday. If you have plans to travel to the beach for a last-minute summer getaway, watch for strong winds along the coast along with rough surf and rip currents. Be sure to follow any beach flags posted.

Sunday, we can’t completely take the chance of a few showers off the board yet. Most will be dry just like the previous days, but we do recommend keeping an eye on the sky. A weak cold front will try to work its way in but looks to fall apart before doing so. Highs in the mid-80s are expected.



Monday, anything rain-wise will be fairly isolated in nature. A few clouds coming by, but sunnier skies should be holding on by this point meaning we can swing temperatures a little warmer. Highs in the 80s!

Tuesday looks to be drier just like the day before. Plenty of sunshine is back in the forecast, but we do have to note in the evening and overnight a few sneaky chances for showers become a small possibility. Highs in the 80s.



Wednesday, we drag up our chances for rain. Nothing widespread but a few of us will see some showers by the day’s end after a short break from the rain. Highs in the upper 80s stick around.

Thursday, we don’t have an outstanding signal for rain but a few more showers are still in the forecast throughout the day. Chances for some rain will rise up a bit more overnight and into Friday as a cold front is approaching the region. Highs in the mid-80s.



In the extended forecast, temperatures look to remain seasonable as we head towards the end of August with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. The confidence in our forecast for rain during this period is growing too so be on the lookout for more updates as we get closer.



As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Clearing up. Thick Fog likely. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances shrink, but some showers remain. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers, mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

A dry day, showers overnight. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late and overnight. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

Looking rainy. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY:

Cooler, still wet. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Pleasant and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the low 80s.