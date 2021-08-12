Lingering Shower Possible, Mostly Dry Evening Ahead

Tonight will be much like today was with only a scattered chance of a shower or two. Most of us stay dry tonight with some clearing in the clouds. It will be a muggy and hazy night with fog forming in the early morning hours. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s as we continue down this stretch of August heat.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight! Clouds will try to break up heading into the late evening. Viewing should be decent in most locations, but clouds could return in spots that still have lingering showers.

Friday, a cold front begins a slow approach and begins to help to spark up showers and storms. Timing on the front is still a bit tricky between either Friday or Saturday, this will be key in saying which day is going to see just a few showers versus more widespread rain along the front.

A low level one of five risk for severe weather does exist between these two days due to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the front. The main threat will be strong winds underneath and ahead of the storms that do form as well as localized heavy rain.

Saturday, as the front passes we’ll see more scattered showers and storms. With the front being so nearby we might see more widespread coverage of storms, but for now we’re keeping rain chances on the lower side. Highs remain in the 80s.

Sunday, low but still the shower chances remain as our exiting cold front stall out to our south. This will hold a lot of the worst of the heat and humidity at bay, but it will still have enough influence over the region to trigger a few showers and storms. Highs will sit to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, a very similar set-up to the day before presents itself. More showers are possible as moisture surges up from the south and gets caught along our stalled out front. Clouds will also be fairly present throughout the day. Highs make a quick jog back to the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers storms not as widespread as the day before remain possible. These will continue to feed into our growing rainfall totals across the region helping to replenish our river basins. Showers remain hit or miss still, but by now everyone should have seen some rain!

Wednesday continues to scattered rain risks with showers in the afternoon. We’re about average though with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some breaks in the clouds could push a few of us closer to that 80 degree mark. Overnight lows near average as well in the mid 60s.

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Mild and muggy. Lingering shower mainly east. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

PM Rain, Strong Storms Poss. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Hot again, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 80s.