Tonight a cold front makes its pass through our region with a few showers and even a rumble of thunder possible. Our severe threat continues to diminish as we get closer to the twilight hours. Once the front passes, the rain come to an end and clouds clear up very quickly. Winds will pick up a bit around dinner time and change direction bringing cooler air in for the overnight. Lows will hover around the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, we’ll see skies clear out in between systems. Highs hit the mid and upper 70s and we will keep the sunshine with us for much of the day and into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, starts off with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures. Starting out the day in the upper 50s we’ll make our way up into the low 80s by the afternoon. However, rain showers are likely late morning into the afternoon and will be with us for the rest of the day. Severe weather risk as of yet is low but worth checking back on as we get closer.

Wednesday continues the rainy pattern as a system takes its time moving through. Watch for high water issues on local roadways and smaller creeks and streams by this point. Rain could be heavy at times in the afternoon with even a thunderstorm possible. We’ll slowly clear out through the evening and overnight hours. Highs remains mild in the 70s.

Thursday, will hold a few mostly cloudy and dry hours in the morning but clouds once again increase in the afternoon as showers and storms move back in. Rain is expected to last through the evening and overnight hours. Temps remain above average in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday brings showers and storms for much of the day. A few breaks here and there aren’t out of the possibility but rain will be the theme of the day. Have your umbrella handy and continue to monitor local creeks and streams especially if you’ve had showers move over your area repeatedly this week. Highs cool slightly into the upper 60s.

Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain all day. A few break in the afternoon but it’ll be short lived. Highs continue to slide as we dip back into the mid and upper 60s.

Through the extended forecast, the rainy patter continues but our rollercoaster temps continues to rise above and fall below our seasonal May average nearing the 70 degree mark.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Showers then clearing skies. Lows near the 50 degree mark.

MONDAY:

Sunshine returns and we dry out. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Dry for the first part of the day, showers and storms later. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers with some dry hours late. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mix of showers and dry hours. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers/T-storms. Highs near 70.