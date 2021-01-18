Lingering Snow Showers

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL NOON ON MONDAY

Slick travel will be with us much of the day, so extra time to any destination should be planned for! With that in mind, snow showers continue to move through during the morning becoming more scattered by the afternoon but still enough to likely cause issues on the roads. Highs don’t look to break the freezing mark either, so roads will likely stay just cold enough to support snow cover!

Tuesday still has some remaining snow showers in the forecast that will likely once again cause headaches for the morning commute. Highs on Tuesday do tope out into the mid 30s so by the afternoon roads will likely have a chance to warm up making travel a bit easier. Snow showers will finally come to an end Tuesday night as high pressure moves in.

Wednesday, high pressure is in control which will shut down any remaining snow showers. It also means its cold out there. Morning lows look to be in the teens and highs by the afternoon keep to the 20s and low 30s. Partially due to the fact that there is fresh snow cover on the ground which will act like a cooling blanket right near the surface.

Thursday the small chance of a quick moving disturbance brining some rain and snow to the area does exist, but for now precipitation chances are on the lower side. Highs on Thursday will make a quick rebound compared to the day before with many into the upper 30s.

Friday, we dry out and spend another cloudy day with near average temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. This kicks off a brief quiet stretch that is anticipated to last right through the weekend.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe the day.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking rainy and warm as a northerly tracking low pressure drags warm southern air into the area. It looks likely this will bring rain in throughout most of the extended forecast.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build, mild. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix overnight. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few leftover showers. Highs in the 40s.