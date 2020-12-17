Lingering Snows, and Slick Roads Today

Thursday will bring quieter conditions to the area, outside of some early morning snow showers among the low elevations and some through the afternoon for the mountains. Outside of that, it’s a cloudy, chilly day with highs in the low 30s and upper 20s, complimented by calm winds.

An important item to remember for Thursday and not just for the morning is that under that fresh layer of snow everyone is waking up to, there is a full layer of ice and sleet. Don’t let it fool you. It is going to be slick out there in your driveway, on the stairs and walkways. The same story goes for the roads, crews may have been out all night but slick travel is still a big concern today as the roads are SOAKED with melt water. It won’t take much for an icy patch to form.

Heading into Friday and starting the weekend, high pressure is in control so no more active weather is expected. Not even a flurry or two. Highs still remain stuck into the 20s and 30s for most but there are signs of warmer weather down the line.

Saturday sees a return to the 40s ahead of our next disturbance expected for Sunday. Temperatures like that should help to alleviate some of the snow and ice pack we developed earlier in the week. Re-freezing overnight will still be a concern as it looks like a lot of us still hover near the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday brings a cold front through the region, not a very strong one at that but enough to cause some messy conditions to re-appear across the two Virginias. For the most part outside of the mountains and high terrain this should be a mostly rain event with maybe some wet snow at the end. For the mountains and high terrain a few sloppy inches along the peaks looks likely with lesser amounts as you decrease in elevation.

Monday we jump right back into quiet conditions and it looks like we might be able to keep this going for a few days as a solid regime of high pressure slides in. Temperatures will get a bump out this high due to it’s southern proximity. Most should be in the 40s!

Tuesday is much of the same from Monday with highs in the 40s, though it looks like we might be a touch cooler than the day before. Regardless, the skies remain dry at this point and winds don’t look to be much either.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

In the extended forecast, we have a some solid agreement in the long range for a cold front to pass us by on Thursday (Christmas Eve). Timing is still subject to change this far out but it is a good sign to see the models in agreement, one thing they aren’t in agreement with is the type of precipitation so still some tinkering to do there. Friday (Christmas) is looking COLD but drier for now so there is some positives to be had for the day. Saturday isn’t looking to much warmer either.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Not to bad, a bit cool to start. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain to snow, lower elevations. Wet snow Mountains. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

keeping it dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Cold front? Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.