Warnings/Advisories Issued for Our Region

in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Wyoming, Raleigh, McDowell, Fayette and Nicholas Counties. FREEZE WARNING in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. for southeastern Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, Giles, Tazewell and Bland counties.

Temperatures will drop down to or just below freezing, which could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Tonight features a starry mostly clear sky, with temperatures dropping down to around 30 degrees. Protect the sensitive plants with a freeze being likely!

Tuesday continues the mostly sunny conditions, with high pressure shifting off to our east. A light breeze from the southwest will result in warmer air and we will see highs jumping up to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings the chance for a couple of sprinkles and a good coverage of clouds, with a weak front nearby to our north and a trough associated with a southern area of low pressure down to our south. The proximity of that front will give us the chance for a few pesky showers, primarily in the afternoon. It’ll be a bit warmer, with highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday keeps the chances for a few sprinkles around, as another trough works into the region. The area behind Wednesday’s cold front is not really any colder, so high temperatures will once again be in the lower to middle 60s. There will still be plenty of dry time on Thursday, with the best chance for a few showers down to our south.

Friday looks wet at this point, with an area of low pressure working its way up from down south and crossing the region. This looks like a gloomy, dreary and wet day overall, with perhap some impressive rain possible. Though flooding is not expected, some folks could see near an inch of rain with system Friday, so we’ll monitor this. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday is a bit drier with just an isolated chance for a shower or two. Otherwise, conditions look mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Yet another system look to approach for Sunday…

Sunday looks to bring another system into the region, which could drop yet again some steady rains. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees, with rain gear probably good to have nearby at this point if you plan on being out and about.

Looking ahead, it’s an unsettled pattern that will take place this weekend into the beginning of next week. Thankfully, the dry weather recently has enabled the amount of rainfall needed for flooding issues to be very high. With that said, some impressive rainfall amounts over the next couple of weeks will be possible – so we will monitor this. High temperatures look to be slightly below normal for this time of year – we should be in the middle to upper 60s this time of year and much of next week looks to remain in the 50s and lower 60s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, FREEZE WARNING! Lows around 30.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, nice but cool! Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated PM sprinkles, mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

A couple of afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain likely – looks like a steady rain. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY

A couple of sprinkles, a lot of dry time. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Rain likely once again. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Isolated sprinkles, cooler behind Sunday’s storm system. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

A few showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer and drier. Highs in the lower 60s.