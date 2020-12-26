Little warmer heading into Sunday

Tonight we won’t be as cold as last night, temperatures will fall into the upper teens low 20s across the area. Mostly clear skies more clouds will move in tomorrow as a weak cold front starts to approach from the west. Grab that coat if you head out tonight.

Sunday is a bit more welcoming with highs potentially making it to the 40s even some low 50s possible. Clouds will start to make their way back in, but we won’t see much in the way of rain ahead of the weak cold front. Nice day to get out and get some fresh air after being stuck inside because of the cold over the past few days.

Monday our next system in what seems like a never ending train of them is set to pass by. This one will be weak and won’t give us much in the way of rain, but will bring in some gusty winds for the daytime hours. Temperatures on Monday will remain in the 40s, temperatures on Tuesday will fall back into the 30s behind the front.

Wednesday brings a return to the 40s for afternoon highs, we will remain dry during the daytime hours. The evening brings the return of rain and that will stick with us through the day Thursday and into the new year. The good news if you don’t like the snow is with our next system Thursday temperatures will be in the 50s so everything that falls will be in the form of rain.

In the extended forecast it looks a little warmer. Another system just in time for the new year, that could bring us another chance of some snow and rain just in time for Friday. We will keep an eye on this as we get closer to the end of the week.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Dry but chilly again. Lows around 20.

SUNDAY:

Dry small chance of pm shower. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Weak cold front. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry during the day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry for now. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Still dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 30s.