Tonight a few showers can’t be ruled out before midnight with some clearing toward dawn. Lows will drop into the middle 60s with patchy fog.

Monday will provide more unsettled weather to the region with a frontal boundary hanging around. Once again, locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out. I do think we won’t see much sunshine, which will keep temperatures down to right around 80 for the high.

Tuesday will bring the sunshine back into the region. We could squeeze a few scattered storms out but most of us will be dry and it’s warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday brings a return to the summertime heat! We’ve officially only reached 90 degrees once in Beckley so far but we’ll have some chances to add to that coming up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and we’ll stay dry.

Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms once again, with highs in the middle 80s. Some storms could once again provide some heavy rainfall opportunities. We’ll watch that carefully.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond, with highs jumping back up to the middle 80s.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90!

Sunday looks toasty as well but a couple of isolated showers may cool us off, with highs around 90.

In your extended forecast, the heat is on! I think we’ll jump into the 90s for Sunday into Monday of the following week before the increasing humidity brings chances for thunderstorms and should ultimately cool us down a touch. Otherwise, it’s a hot stretch of weather in the extended run as we begin to encroach on wrapping up the month of July.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

MONDAY:

The umbrella will be a good accessory to have with scattered downpours around. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs right around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TUESDAY:

Just few scattered storms, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A couple of scattered thunderstorms with a front crossing. Slightly cooler as a result, with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity but warm, with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs near 90.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated storms that might cool you down, otherwise hot! Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MONDAY:

A couple of isolated storms with the heat and humidity. Hot! Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.