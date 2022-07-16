Tonight a few showers can’t be ruled out and otherwise it’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday looks a bit unsettled by the afternoon with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon. It’s not an all-day rain event but have the umbrellas. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with high temperatures in the low 80s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year.

Monday ill provide more unsettled weather to the region with a frontal boundary hanging around. Once again, locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out. I do think we won’t see much sunshine, which will keep temperatures down into the middle 70s.

Tuesday will bring the sunshine back into the region. We could squeeze a couple of isolated storms out but most of us will be dry and it’s warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday brings a return to the summertime heat! We’ve officially only reached 90 degrees once in Beckley so far but we’ll have some chances to add to that coming up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and we’ll stay dry.

Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms once again, with highs in the lower 80s. Some storms could once again provide some heavy rainfall opportunities. We’ll watch that carefully.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond, with highs jumping back up to the middle 80s.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90!

In your extended forecast, the heat is on! I think we’ll jump into the 90s for Sunday into Monday of the following week before the increasing humidity brings chances for thunderstorms and should ultimately cool us down a touch. Otherwise, it’s a hot stretch of weather in the extended run as we begin to encroach on wrapping up the month of July.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms likely at times, especially in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70%.

MONDAY:

The umbrella will be a good accessory to have with scattered downpours around. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with highs in the middle 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

TUESDAY:

Just an isolated storm or two, otherwise partly sunny and most are dry, with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms expected with a front crossing. Slightly cooler as a result, with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity but warm, with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs near 90.