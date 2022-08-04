FLOOD WATCH​ remains in effect until Sunday evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties.

Tonight will feature a few lingering showers possible before midnight. We’ll see clearing skies and some patchy fog before sunrise. Another muggy night is on the way, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Friday features a few more scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, as a cold front to our west stalls. Though we won’t see any direct impacts from the front, it will usher more warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, which will enhance our risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see temperatures still in the 80s, but with a few more storms around, we’ll see highs drop just a touch back into the lower and middle 80s. Any storm that does form will be capable of brief locally heavy rainfall, which is why a Flood Watch remains for much of the area.

Saturday scattered storms will once again be around because of that same upper-level trough being near the region. That will disrupt the atmosphere enough to pop a few storms, especially during the afternoon with the heat and humidity. The atmosphere is very moisture-laden, meaning that there is a lot of moisture for it to work with. Combine that with slow movement of storms and it continues the setup for a local heavy rainfall potential that will continue throughout the weekend.

Sunday will continue to feature hit-and-miss storms with our upper-level low weakening. But with heat and humidity down at the surface, I still believe we will have chances for scattered thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon. I want to emphasize that there will still be a good bit of dry time each day of the weekend, but the chances for storms will be a primarily afternoon heat and humidity-driven setup.

Monday once again will contain afternoon storms in the garden-variety style over the mountains. There will be a lot of dry time but that will change as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks wet! A frontal system will be headed into the region, with showers and thunderstorms likely. This is appearing to definitely be a day to have the rain boots, umbrellas – all the gear – as we could see a decent amount of rain with this storm system. We’ll monitor the risks for flooding as we get closer to this event.

Wednesday showers continue but I do think that front will kick down to the south by the afternoon, which should allow for some clearing. Nonetheless, between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, I would not be surprised to see an inch or two of new rainfall, which again could cause at least some nuisance flooding issues.

In our extended forecast, a drier pattern looks to set up for the end of next week, with a slow increase in temperature forthcoming. This looks to be a pattern more indicative of summertime in Appalachia, with only perhaps an isolated chance for a shower or two by next weekend and temperatures remaining warm in the 80s.

TONIGHT:

A stray shower or storm before midnight. Fog late with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Few PM storms, plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered PM storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity – nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful again! Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and remaining dry. Highs around 80.