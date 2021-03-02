Long Dry Stretch Ahead

AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS UNTIL 9 AM.

A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE GREENBRIER RIVER AT ALDERSON UNTIL 8:15PM TODAY.

Tuesday we spend drying out the ground as some sun is likely during the daytime. We won’t be nearly as warm as temperatures have drifted back to the mid and low 40s for most of us as the high pressure that is giving us our sunshine, also brought with it some chilly air. Tuesday night a quick moving system is expected to pass by to our south. A few of our southern counties have a very small chance of seeing a few light rain/snow showers, but most will be dry.

Wednesday, we spend dry but chilly especially in the morning as the storm to our south from the night before dragged down some cold overnight temperatures. The sun will come out it will help to add a little bit of extra heat through the day. Most should end up near 50 degrees.

Thursday is a little cooler through the day than Wednesday. Highs will be closer to the lower 40s, with more sunshine on the way. The factor that will drag down temperatures is a northwesterly shift in the winds which will pipe in some cooler air.

Friday is much of the same as Thursday just with a bit more cloud cover. We look to continue our dry stretch though with temperatures in the low 40s.

Saturday, clouds remain possible, but we stay dry. Northwest flow will still be holding on for a period of time through the day, so expect more clouds and slightly below average temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday still looking nice, we maintain our 40s for another day but still stay fairly pleasant overall with more sunshine in the forecast for everyone. Another wave of high pressure is still pushing through keeping our northwest flow going as well.

Monday, we start to feel more like March. Highs in the 50s are expected as our high pressure drifts off to the south and swings us from northwest winds to southwest winds. The sun stays with us too, and there is the off chance it might even feel a little humid.

In the extended forecast, high pressure seems to maintain it’s influence over much of the area. A few longshot storm systems are passing off to our west towards the end of the forecast period but for now they aren’t in range. Temperatures continue to rise and look to be above average at this point.

