Long Dry Stretch Ahead!

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 1 PM ON MONDAY AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 2 PM MONDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM ON MONDAY

At the bus stop this morning, you’re going to need to bundle up! It’s cold out there and the breezy conditions that are still around aren’t helping very much. Some flurries we’re flying early this morning across the entire area but that should die down once the sun rises. Scattered snow showers along the mountains to the NW might be a bit longer lived though.

Monday morning will feel like we skipped a month and went right to December as temperatures to start out the day will be in the 20s for almost the entire viewing area. Highs struggle into the upper 30s and the low 40s by the afternoon despite sunny skies all around. A chilly high pressure is in control at this point and looks to stick around.

Tonight we have cool and below average night. The winds will have mostly died down by this point, so it won’t feel any colder than it is but with lows in the 30s…it’s still cold. Skies will begin to clear at this point as well leading to a clearer morning for Tuesday.

Cooler weather and a chilly start stick around for Tuesday as well as high pressure maintains a cool grip over the two Virginias. It’s a great time to start breaking out some of that winter fashion hiding in the back of your closet.

Wednesday we see a gradual improvement back towards the 60s for most of us as our high pressure dips south and loses it’s northern connection. Another quiet day is in store with some passing clouds. With such a strong high pressure, once again we’re practically under a bubble.

Thursday is much of the same as Wednesday…*yawn*. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see.

Friday we maintain our steady course of the 60s and sunshine, likely being a bit warmer than Thursday was. We continue to live in under our bubble of high pressure, leaving us with one last breath of “spring-like” conditions.

Saturday and Sunday only continue the trend from Friday, a bit warmer between both days with a nice and plenty of sunshine. This will likely be one of the nicest weekends November has to offer!

The extended forecast shows there once again is another reality check on our way as now we are in November and well, that this just isn’t normal for this time of year. Monday still looks nice with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday is when we see some changes, clouds look to build back in late in the day meaning we still get to the mid 60s but it is a sign things are changing. Showers build in late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as a cold front barrels through. Depending on when the front passes, we might be able to squeeze out one last day in the 60s before temperatures tumble.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 30s low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking like rain. Highs in the low 60s.