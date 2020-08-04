Looking a Bit Drier Tomorrow

Tonight, we keep things pretty clear and dry as Isaías enters the Northeast. It will take the clouds and any lingering moisture with it, meaning things will cool down tonight. Likely many of us will fall into the low 60s and a few of us end up in the upper 50s! Watch for a few more areas of fog as you head out the door on Wednesday.

Wednesday, we continue to see some chances for showers as our cold front is still making it’s exit after being stalled by Isaías. Shower chances are pretty low though and some of us stay dry. The best chance for rain will exist in the far eastern mountains. Temperatures will be close to average if not a couple of degrees below in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday we watch another cold front begin to make it’s approach into the area. This will bring another unsettled day of showers and storms to southern West Virginia. Highs get a little better ahead of the cold front with some of us likely seeing a return to the low 80s for highs, some of us get stuck towards just the upper 70s.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Past the end of the week things look to stay drier as high pressure takes control back after a stormy period. Highs look to jump back to above average through the weekend and into next week. Saturday and Sunday both look fairly quiet, but we will bring in more unsettled weather to start off next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

