Looking Better Thursday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring decreasing clouds. As we see skies clear out, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. It will be a somewhat chilly start to our Thursday. We will keep things dry through the rest of the evening and into our Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking great! Sunshine is finally back and we are going to warm up. Highs will return to the upper 60s with a few spots getting close to 70 degrees. We will stay dry through the afternoon and even the evening. Clouds will start to increase as we move into the evening hours and that will keep our temperatures in the 50s.

Friday will bring back more shower chances especially in our northern counties, but we make it into the 70s. Saturday will be very warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Showers will start to move in during the late afternoon and into the evening. Some of these will linger into Sunday, but we dry out quickly Sunday afternoon with highs back in the 60s.

We will start the work week off on a dry note. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and we will be dry. Another storm system is set to move in for the middle of the week, but temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.

TONIGHT:

Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Especially north. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out after a morning shower. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers move in. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.





