Looking Better Today

Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s once more, but overnight lows will still be chilly. We will start Thursday off in the mid 30s. We could even have some frost in the lower elevations.

Friday is looking great as well. Temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it back into the low 60s with a few spots in the upper 50s. It will be a great day to end the week and lead to an even nicer Saturday.

Saturday brings more sunshine and we really start to warm up. Highs are going to be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain will hold off through the day and evening and isn’t set to return until Sunday. Showers that we do see on Sunday look fairly isolated during the day. They will pick up in coverage a bit during the evening. We will still be warm with highs in the low 70s.

It looks like the start of next week is going to be unsettled. Rain chances will remain in the forecast through at least Thursday at this point. Temperatures will still remain mild as highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. We look to cool down by the end of the week, but also look to dry out.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

TONIGHT:

Gradual drying with some lingering drizzle. Cool with lows in the low and mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and warmer with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, Some showers. Highs in the upper 60 and low 70s..

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 50s.