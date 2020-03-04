Looking Fantastic Today







DISCUSSION: Wednesday is looking much better. Sunshine will be out in full force and temperatures are going to be mild in the mid 50s. We will stay dry throughout the day, but still a bit breezy during the afternoon. Lows will be on the cold side as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

The Day Ahead

Thursday is looking fairly quiet until the evening. Thursday night and Friday morning could bring some snow showers to the region. Highs are still somewhat mild on Thursday, but fall into the upper 30s on Friday. Snow showers will continue through the day on Friday and into the evening. Snow totals are not looking super impressive with most only picking up an inch or so. We dry out very quickly for the weekend.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet at this point. We will be cold on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies, so enjoy the quiet conditions. Sunday is looking even better. We have more sunshine to enjoy and temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and even low 60s. Enjoy the weekend!

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase, but showers look to hold off until the evening hours. Rain will continue into Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s. More showers are on tap through the middle of the week and we will cool down as we close the week out.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Rain tapers off. Cooler and gusty with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry day. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some rain/snow mix with highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry day. Still cool. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Rain arrives by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A few lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.







