Looking Good This Weekend

Saturday much like the overnight of Friday, we keep the rain at bay but hold onto a few clouds during the daytime. Some will see more clouds others will see more sunshine at times in the day, but everyone should see some sun by the time its all said and done. Highs regardless if you’re cloudy all day or you’re sunny should reach into the low to mid 80s if not higher.

Saturday night, things look nearly the same as the night before with lows in the mid 60s for most of us. We keep things dry much like the daytime with some cloud cover sticking around. Not the best night for stargazing but should be a nice one to sit out on the porch with a blanket!

Sunday we see pretty much the same story. We stay dry during the daytime with temperatures making a comfortable rise towards the mid and upper 80s. Some clouds still stick around and we’ll rotate between cloudier skies and sunnier skies throughout the day.

Sunday night looks pretty pleasant aswell. We likely see a bit of a clearer night cloud wise, versus Saturday. This accompanied with some light winds could lead to a bit of a cooler night too. Lows look to settle more towards the mid to low 60s.

Monday into Tuesday we make our return to a more unsettled pattern. Monday see’s the return of some showers and storms into the region. Mainly driven by the heat of the afternoon and the re-introduction of some extra moisture to the atmosphere. Tuesday we see another cold front set-up to move through the area, bringing with another chance to see some widespread rain with a few thunderstorms thrown in. There are still some finer details to work out here so stick with us over the next few days!

Mid-week, things look to cool off behind Tuesdays cold front. Most of us will end the week in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few more chances of showers and storms stick around into the end of the 10-day forecast, but there is always the chance that forecast can dry out a little.

The tropics are ramping up as we have two tropical storms we are keeping an eye on. Neither of them look to have an impact on us, but our friends along the Gulf Coast of Texas need to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Hanna. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely near Corpus Christi and surrounding areas. Hanna will likely make landfall at some point on Saturday Evening. We are also keeping an eye on Gonzalo which is a tropical storm spinning north of South America. This won’t have any impact on the US, but spots on in the southern Caribbean islands, need to watch it closely.





Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



SATURDAY:

Looking drier! Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still keeping dry. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Getting unsettled again. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s.