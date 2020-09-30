Looking Good Thursday

We are going to be partly cloudy as we go through the evening. We still stay dry all the way through the overnight hours and into the morning commute. Temperatures this evening will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, so we will be a bit warmer than where we were last night.

Out the door we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will not be as chilly at the bus stop as they were this morning. We will be dry so you can leave the umbrellas at home.

Wednesday we see the drier air behind the front really get to work as our skies clear out. The rest of Wednesday looks dry with ample sunshine across the region. The sun won’t do much for temperatures though as highs only make it into the low 60s and upper 50s which is still below average for this time of year.

Thursday, is another dry and quiet day across the two Virginias with passing clouds. We remain cooler than average with many falling almost 10 degrees below average highs, as we top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could see an isolated shower, but most will be dry.

Friday, we end up on a repeat of Thursday with passing clouds and sunny skies. Cooler air is firmly entrenched at this point, so we keep day time highs in the mid 50s. This will be one of the cooler days of the week with overnight lows dropping into the 30s!

The weekend looks to be a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday highs only make it into the 60s, but we stay sunny. Sunday some warmer air gets injected into the area ahead of the next storm system and most end up in mid 60s for highs. We will begin to bring in showers as we go through Sunday and these last into Monday.

Monday, we’re keeping an eye on a possible clipper system that could bring some rain to the area, as well as a reinforcing shot of cold air. A lot of uncertainty still surrounds this system and it looks to play a big role in next weeks weather.

Tuesday we still end up below average, with highs into the mid 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern as our system from Monday will have transitioned off the coast and fled north quickly, being replaced by another round of high pressure.

Wednesday at the moment looks to have our next cold front with it passing by the evening, this looks like a dry front with not a lot of rain for now. But it will usher in another regime of cooler air across the region. This will bring a cold end to next week as highs on Thursday and Friday dip back towards the low 60s and 50s.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry for now aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Higher rain chances return. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the low 60s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the low 60s and 50s.