Looking Good Today. Storms Return Sunday

By daybreak on Saturday after the cold front, if it’s not raining in the morning where you are it’s likely that some pockets of dense fog will begin to develop across the region. Past some morning fog we begin to dry things out. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon and rain chances remain limited. Temperature wise we fall back to right around average with highs in the low 80’s for most and we shed some of the humidity we’ve had all week.

Sunday looks to be a bit more unsettled with showers and storms returning. This will mainly be very late in the afternoon and into the early evening. The first part of the day and the early afternoon is looking great.

Some of the storms we see on Sunday could be strong or severe as a marginal risk for severe weather is in place for our western counties. The biggest concern will again be strong gusty winds. Temperatures on Sunday are back in the mid 80s.

Looking into next week, things look relatively dry to start out with temperatures remaining near or just above average. Past mid-week there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone, along with the return of some showers and storm chances. As we get closer this weekend we’ll iron out the details further. It does look like we could see a couple of days in the 90s across much of the area!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

More showers and storms. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Storms return late. Some strong. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain, but they are small and during the morning. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storm chances return. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs near 90.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.