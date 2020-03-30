Looking Good Tomorrow







DISCUSSION: This evening will be very gusty, but dry. Temperatures will be much cooler than what we saw the last few evenings. Lows tonight will drop into the low and mid 40s. This will make way for a cooler day on Monday.

Monday will bring more sunshine. We won’t be as warm as we were throughout the weekend, but we will still be above average with highs in the low and mid 60s. We are in for an even cooler night as lows fall into the 40s once more.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring back the next chance for widespread rain and thunder. We will be dry to start our Tuesday off, but showers and storms look to move in during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs on Tuesday will barely break the 50 degree mark, so we are expecting to be chilly.

Wednesday brings more showers, mainly for the first part of the day. We are still going to be cool as highs will be in the low 50s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 30s as we make the transition into Thursday.

Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions. As a matter of fact, it looks like we are going to remain fairly quiet through the rest of the week and into the first part of the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 60s through the weekend. We will bring back the next chance of rain by Sunday, but but chances still remain fairly low.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, dry and breezy. Cooler with lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers move in. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

