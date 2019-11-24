Looking Great on Monday

DISCUSSION: Tonight will be very quiet, but clear skies will keep our temperatures pretty chilly. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low 30s by the time we kick the day off on Monday. We will keep things dry however as a drier pattern begins to take hold.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will be a rather nice day. Temperatures warm back up into the mid and upper 50s across the area. That is above average for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and will keep things dry heading into the evening hours.

The Day Ahead

Tuesday will be mostly dry as well too with highs even warmer near 60 degrees. A few showers may be possible late Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area. This would be mainly as we approach the midnight hour. Temperatures Tuesday night will stay fairly mild as we only drop into the mid 40s.

Temperature Trend

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain here locally. If you are headed north, and out of state, the rain will be a bit heavier and even some snow will be possible in northern Ohio and parts of PA. Keep this in mind as you make your travel plans. We dry out by Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler as highs are stuck once more in the 40s.

Black Friday will also be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Cooler air moves in for Sunday and Monday as showers and even wintry mix hang around.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Quiet, clear and cool. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Drier with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers likely. Some mixing. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.